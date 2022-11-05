Three schools host fall events today Published 12:00 am Saturday, November 5, 2022

Events set for Dawson-Bryant, Symmes Valley, St. Joe

With the arrival of November, today will be packed with fall activities as three schools in the county have events planned.

In Deering, Dawson-Bryant Elementary School will host a fall festival, running from noon-3 p.m.

This event will culminate with a live auction in the cafeteria at 3 p.m.

In Willow Wood, Symmes Valley Elementary School will also host a fall festival, from 3-5:30 p.m., with an auction set for the end at 6 p.m.

The auction serves as the main fundraiser for the school’s PTO and proceeds help fund field trips, educational purchases and special events.

And in Ironton, St. Joseph High School is set to host a fall and Christmas sale. This event will run from 9 a.m.-1 p.m.