Verhoff’s 4 FGs lift Marshall over ODU, 12-0 Published 11:10 pm Saturday, November 5, 2022

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — True freshman Rece Verhoff made 4-of-5 field-goal attempts and became the sixth kicker in Marshall history with four field goals in a game and the Thundering Herd beat Old Dominion 12-0 on Saturday.

Verhoff connected from 33 and 26 yards in the second quarter, 30 in the third and 23 in the fourth with 10:50 remaining. His 42-yard attempt with 6:26 left was blocked. Verhoff is 12-for-17 (70.5%) kicking field goals this season.

Marshall (5-4, 2-3 Sun Belt Conference) outgained Old Dominion 387-209 in total yards and held the ball for more than half the game (38:11). Cam Fancher threw for 89 yards and was intercepted twice but gained 136 yards rushing on 18 carries. Khalan Laborn ran for 139 yards on 31 carries for the Thundering Herd.

Hayden Wolff threw for 198 yards for Old Dominion (3-6, 2-3).

Marshall 0 6 3 3 = 12 Old Dominion 0 0 0 0 = 0

Second Quarter

MRSH_FG Verhoff 33, 13:48.

MRSH–FG Verhoff 26, 10:35.

Third Quarter

MRSH–FG Verhoff 30, 8:39.

Fourth Quarter

MRSH–FG Verhoff 23, 10:50.

A–18,327.

___

MRSH ODU First downs 20 13 Total Net Yards 387 209 Rushes-yards 56-298 14-11 Passing 89 198 Punt Returns 0-0 3-45 Kickoff Returns 0-0 1-16 Interceptions Ret. 1-7 2-10 Comp-Att-Int 13-25-2 24-46-1 Sacked-Yards Lost 0-0 3-19 Punts 6-32.5 8-42.875 Fumbles-Lost 1-0 4-3 Penalties-Yards 8-91 7-75 Time of Possession 38:16 21:21

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING–Marshall, Laborn 31-139, Fancher 18-136, E.Horton 1-12, E.Payne 2-10, Turner 2-8, (Team) 2-(minus 7). Old Dominion, Watson 10-28, Wolff 4-(minus 17).

PASSING–Marshall, Fancher 13-25-2-89. Old Dominion, Wolff 24-46-1-198.

RECEIVING–Marshall, E.Horton 4-28, C.Montgomery 2-18, E.Payne 2-15, Gammage 2-14, Ahmed 1-10, De.Miller 1-7, Turner 1-(minus 3). Old Dominion, Watson 5-36, I.Spencer 5-35, J.Harvey 4-60, Jennings 4-30, Bly 3-25, Wicks 2-8, Mack 1-4.

MISSED FIELD GOALS–Marshall, Verhoff 42.