Falloween Carnival scares up a crowd Published 12:00 am Sunday, November 6, 2022

Funds raised for school developmental disability services

PORTSMOUTH — The Scioto County Developmental Disabilities was haunted by many smiling ghosts and characters at their Falloween Carnival last week at the Vern Riffe School in Portsmouth.

Kids and families enjoyed games, inflatables, treats, photos, music, pumpkin decorating, a cake walk, a costume contest, a Haunted Hallway and more on the parking lot and inside.

Admission to the carnival was only 50 cents or the donation of a non-perishable food item.

All of the events and food were exchanged for tickets, which cost only 25 cents each, or five for $1.

All funds raised are being donated to the Vern Riffe School PTO, which contributes to many causes for the students throughout the year including field trips, parties, and educational supplies. This year’s Falloween collected $1,398.25 for the PTO, and 98 non-perishable food items which were donated to STAR Inc’s Impact team.

The Impact team manages a blessing box on U.S. 52 and supplies items to blessing boxes throughout Scioto County.

“We are pleased with the turnout of families at our Falloween carnival. Our goal is not only to help raise money for the students at Vern Riffe School, but to open our doors to the community and provide a safe place for people to enjoy a Fall evening of fun at a low cost. We’re already planning for a bigger and better event next year,” said SCDD Outreach director Jessica Hoffer.

Scioto County Developmental Disabilities Outreach Coordinator Theresa Rowland was excited to see the event return after a brief absence due to COVID restrictions.

She and many of the staff from DD also got into the Halloween spirit (no pun intended) and dressed in their very best 1950s costumes, witches, scarecrows, and pumpkins.

“We have fabulous weather today. It’s perfect for a fall festival,” Rowland said. “People are excited, and we are very excited for a great turnout that we hope exceeds our expectations. I live for days like this. It’s like a major holiday to me.”

The SCDD thanked local agencies and businesses for participating in the event, including STAR, Inc. Adult Services, Scioto Residential Services, Integrity Homes of Scioto County, Advancing Abilities – Scioto Trails Group Homes, Easterseals Central and Southeast Ohio, Ohio, Tech Ambassador Network, Kathy Sue’s Bakery, Capabilities, Goodwill Industries of Southern Ohio, Autism Project of Southern Ohio, Scioto County Special Olympics, Stacy Horner Photography, Portsmouth Police Department, and Kidz Connect Therapy.

For more information about the programs and services at the Scioto County Developmental Disabilities, call 740-353-0636 or visit online at www.sciotodd.org, and like and follow them on Facebook.