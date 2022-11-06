Law enforcement grant funds available Published 12:00 am Sunday, November 6, 2022

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Peace Officer Training Academy has received a $280,000 federal grant to fund law enforcement training on identifying impaired drivers and investigating traffic collisions, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost announced Thursday.

“Crime is always evolving,” Yost said. “My office is always ready to give law enforcement the tools and training they need to stay ahead.”

Funds from the Traffic Safety and Impaired Driving Training Grant will be used to reimburse the cost of tuition for Ohio law enforcement officers who attend the following OPOTA courses: Advanced Roadside Impaired Driving Enforcement (ARIDE); Standardized Field Sobriety Testing (SFST) Instructor; Advanced Traffic Collision Investigation (Level II); Radar and Lidar Operator; Radar and Lidar Instructor; Traffic Collision Investigation (Level I); Vehicle Dynamics (Level III)

Email newsletter signup

The grant is funded by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and made available through the Ohio Department of Public Safety.

Law enforcement officers may register for these and other OPOTA courses on the Ohio Attorney General’s Office (AGO) website, with full course descriptions and tuition

information available here.

OPOTA provides instruction on a variety of subjects for the Ohio law enforcement community using the latest research and industry best practices.