South Point council passes 2023 budget Published 12:00 am Sunday, November 6, 2022

SOUTH POINT – The village council of South Point passed their budget for next year at their meeting on Tuesday.

Mayor Jeff Gaskin said the budget is for $8 million and accounts for $90,000 for personnel and police raises, which will be voted on by council at next month’s meeting.

In other business, the council:

• Purchased an emergency generator for the fire station. Gaskin said the aim is to work with Lawrence County Emergency Management Agency to create a backup emergency operations center for the county.

• Discussed the possibility of a Phase III for its water line replacement project. Gaskin said Phase II is complete and now village officials are discussing whether a Phase III will be needed.

Engineering has been completed on this phase.

• Looked at the idea a new water well for the village, which the Ohio EPA has offered to help with funding in the form of federal infrastructure money.

• Heard from fire chief Mark Goodall, who Gaskin said is working on purchasing breathing apparatuses for the department, using a grant the department recently received, along with the Fayette Township fire department.

Gaskin said the fire department has recently been rated a “5” from the Insurance Services Office.

“We are 2.55 points away from a 4,’” he said. “We are hoping for that in the next few years.”

He said the lower a rating, which runs from 1-10 a municipality receives, the lower insurance rates will be.

The mayor said the fire department also received a grant for $50,000 to renovate the fire station, which will be used to replace siding and for asphalt work.

• Gaskin said that South Point, along with other villages, is preparing to apply for funds for projects from the $500 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds the state is investing into its Appalachian counties.

This funding will come in two phases, planning and implementation. Applications will begin this month.

• Gaskin said the village is awaiting final word on its audit from the State of Ohio, but is anticipating no problems with the report.

• Gaskin said water usage was down in the village for the last month.

He said they have found more than 20,000 gallons a month in leaks over the past two months.

One was found by using a camera system to inspect the village sewer system, while another was found by using a test water meter.

“That’s 50,000 of waste a month that we have to treat, send to the home and have to send to treat again,” he said.

• The next meeting of council is set for 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 6.