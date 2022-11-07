Debra Akers Published 2:25 pm Monday, November 7, 2022

Debra Akers

Debra Lynn Akers, 64, of Ironton, died Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, at her home.

She is survived by her husband, Timothy L. Akers.

Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Wednesday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, with Pastor Dave Schug officiating. Burial will follow in the Pine Grove Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of service.

To offer the Akers family condolences, visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.