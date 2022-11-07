Karen Baker Published 12:00 pm Monday, November 7, 2022

Karen Baker

Karen Sue Cornelius Baker, 70, of Ironton, died Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, at her residence.

Arrangements for Karen are pending at this time.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you make donations to your favorite charity in Karen’s name.

Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, is honored to serve the Bake family during this difficult time.

To offer the family condolences, visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.