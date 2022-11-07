Karen Baker
Karen Baker
Karen Sue Cornelius Baker, 70, of Ironton, died Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, at her residence.
Arrangements for Karen are pending at this time.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you make donations to your favorite charity in Karen’s name.
Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, is honored to serve the Bake family during this difficult time.
