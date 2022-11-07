Portsmouth students of about indigenous culture Published 12:00 am Monday, November 7, 2022

Schools host musical and art display

PORTSMOUTH — Students from Portsmouth Elementary and East Portsmouth Elementary were treated to a special demonstration by the musical group Pamyua in the Portsmouth Elementary gymnasium on Tuesday.

Pamyua is a musical group from Alaska that showcases Inuit culture through music and dance performance. This show is a platform to share indigenous knowledge and history in a musical style that derives from traditional melodies reinterpreted with contemporary vocalization and instrumentation.

The performance was arranged by Dr. Stan Workman and Emily Crandall.

“I think it’s great to expose our students to other cultures, types of music, types of entertainment. I think they’ll love it,” Portsmouth Elementary principal Beth Born said.

Often described as Inuit soul music, the members of Pamyua take great pride in the opportunity to represent Inuit indigenous culture and believe that unity is possible through music and dance, interpreting masterfully with joy and sincerity. Pamyua’s message has been met with tremendous positivity, and the group stands as a symbol of pride, not only for Alaska’s indigenous people but for all who see and hear them perform.

The group said this was only the second time they have performed in Ohio, and the first time they have performed for a school. During their demonstration, they taught the students about their culture through song and dance, and invited students to dance along with them.