Rickey Bailey Sr. Published 11:54 am Monday, November 7, 2022

Rickey Lee Bailey Sr., 69, of Pedro, died Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, at King’s Daughters Medical Center in Ashland, Kentucky.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Tuesday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, with Rev. George Cade officiating. Burial will follow in Lawrence Furnace Cemetery.

Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, 10 a.m. until the time of the service.

To offer the family condolences, please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.