Clyde Adkins

November 8, 2022

Clyde Adkins

Clyde Adkins, 73, of Salt Rock, West Virginia, died Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, at home.

He is survived by his wife, Loretta Kay Adkins.

Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Friday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville. Burial will follow the service at Rome Cemetery, Proctorville.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, plants will be appreciated.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfuneralhome.com.

