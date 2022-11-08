Courtney Ford Published 11:58 am Tuesday, November 8, 2022

Jan 13, 1980–Nov. 4, 2022

Courtney Gray Ford, 42, of Ironton, passed away Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, at King’s Daughters Medical Center in Ashland, Kentucky.

Courtney was born Jan 13, 1980, in Ironton, the daughter of Mary Effie Baker Ford Shaffer of Ironton the late Oakie Gray Ford.

Courtney was a 1998 graduate of Ironton High School and completed studies at the Aveda Institute of Cosmetology in Cincinnati. She was a hair stylist at Gray Studio.

She was creative and enjoyed baking, as well as spending time with her family.

In addition to her mother, she is survived by her husband, Sean Ainsworth; a daughter, Quin Ainsworth; and two sons, Colin Willis and Asher Ainsworth, all of Ironton.

A memorial service will be noon Saturday at Central Christian Church, 1541 S. Seventh St. Ironton, with Willie Purdee officiating.

Friends may call Saturday from 11 a.m. until the time of service.

Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St, Ironton, is honored to assist the Ford family during this difficult time.

www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.