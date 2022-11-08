FOCUS: Out standing in their fields Published 12:00 am Tuesday, November 8, 2022

SP Elementary has scarecrow building contest

South Point Elementary School students decorated the school’s lawn for fall by making scarecrows for the last week of October.

Each classroom built one, based on a book, which were then put on display for judges, as well as the public during the school’s Halloween parade.

First place went to Mrs. Estep’s class for the Tin Man from The Wizard of Oz.

Coming in second was a mouse from Mrs. Dickess’s class, based on “If You Take a Mouse to School.”

And third place went to Mrs. Eaches’ class for “Diary of a Wimpy Kid.”