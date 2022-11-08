Jeri Fields: SSDI is there for veterans Published 12:00 am Tuesday, November 8, 2022

Veterans Day is on Friday, Nov 11. Every year on this day, we honor all veterans who served our country and risked their lives to protect us.

Our Wounded Warriors webpage is an important resource for military members who return home with injuries. If you know a wounded veteran, please let them know about our Wounded Warriors webpage at www.ssa.gov/woundedwarriors.

The page shares information about Social Security Disability Insurance benefits for veterans, including:

How SSDI benefits are different from benefits available through the Department of Veterans Affairs and require a separate application.

How we expedite the processing of Social Security disability claims for service members. If they develop a disability while on active military service on or after Oct. 1, 2001, they can file a disability claim regardless of where the disability occurs.

Answers to questions asked about Social Security.

If active-duty military service members are unable to work due to a disabling condition and continue to receive pay while in a hospital or on medical leave, they should consider applying for SSDI. Active-duty status and receipt of military pay doesn’t necessarily prevent payment of SSDI benefits.

— Jeri Fields is the manager of the district Social Security office in Ironton.