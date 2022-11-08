Joey Mays Published 2:31 pm Tuesday, November 8, 2022

Joey Mays

Oct. 14, 1964–Nov. 5, 2022

Joey Brian Mays, 58, of Ashland, Kentucky, passed away Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at Cabell Huntington Hospital.

The Ironton native was born Oct. 14, 1964, the son of the late Mack W. and Willa Mae Keeton Mays.

He was also preceded in death by his wife Patricia Mays.

Mr. Mays was a 1983 graduate of Dawson Bryant High School in Coal Grove and worked over 25 years as a foreman at Asplundh.

He was of the Baptist faith.

Joey served two tours in Iraq and retired from the U.S. Army.

He loved hunting, fishing, spending time with his dog Sadie, and loved the outdoors.

In addition to his parents and wife, he was also preceded in death by his brothers, Mack Mays Jr. and Johnny May; and two nephews, Mark Mays and Greg Mays.

He is survived by his brother, Robert Shane (Elizabeth) Mays, of Columbus, sister, Brenda (Lawrence) Keating, of Ironton, three sons, Joey Brian (Crystal) Mays Jr., of Lucasville, Jason (Tara) Mays, of Ironton, Jeremy (Deanna Ross) Mays, of Ashland, Kentucky; sister-in-law Barbara Mays, of Rome, Georgia; grandchildren, Brycen Mays, Justin Neal, Carly Mays, Jaxson Mays, Landry Mays; three nephews, Shannon Mays, Larry Joe Keating, Johnathan Mays; niece, Jennifer Mays; and great-niece, Laiken Keating.

Funeral service will be noon Saturday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, with Rev. Jeff Cremeans officiating. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery.

Friends may call from 10 a.m. till the time of service at the funeral home.

To offer condolences, please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the VA Hospital, 1540 Spring Valley Drive, Huntington, WV 25704 or the Lawrence County Animal Shelter 1302 Adams Lane Ironton, Ohio 45638.