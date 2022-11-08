John Carey Published 3:10 pm Tuesday, November 8, 2022

John Robert Carey, 59, of Russell, Kentucky, formerly of Coal Grove, died Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, in Huntington, West Virginia.

Graveside service with full military honors will be 2 p.m. Thursday at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery North East, Grayson, Kentucky.

A gathering of friends and family will be 5:30 p.m. with a balloon release at dusk on the riverbank in Russell, Kentucky picnic area, 105 Main St., Russell, Kentucky.

Memorial donations in his honor be made to his daughter, Jessica, to help with final expenses. She does have a Cash app at $tumblersbyjess.

The services have been entrusted to the Taylor Brown family of Brown Funeral Chapel.