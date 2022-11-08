John Carey

Published 3:10 pm Tuesday, November 8, 2022

By Obituaries

John Carey

John Robert Carey, 59, of Russell, Kentucky, formerly of Coal Grove, died Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, in Huntington, West Virginia.

Graveside service with full military honors will be 2 p.m. Thursday at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery North East, Grayson, Kentucky.

Email newsletter signup

A gathering of friends and family will be 5:30 p.m. with a balloon release at dusk on the riverbank in Russell, Kentucky picnic area, 105 Main St., Russell, Kentucky.

Memorial donations in his honor be made to his daughter, Jessica, to help with final expenses. She does have a Cash app at $tumblersbyjess.

The services have been entrusted to the Taylor Brown family of Brown Funeral Chapel.

More Obituaries

Teresa Marshall

Patty Morrow

Randy Massie

Joey Mays

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Polls

    Veterans Day is this week. Has any member your household served in the military?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...