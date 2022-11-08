No Tools Loaned bringing bluegrass to Ironton Published 5:46 am Tuesday, November 8, 2022

Staff report

One of the finest bluegrass bands in central Kentucky, No Tools Loaned, will perform the second concert of the Ironton Council for the Arts 2022-23 subscription concert series at 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 13 at 3:00 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church of Ironton. Admission is $15, tickets are available at the door and the performance is free for students. The First Presbyterian Church is handicap accessible.

No Tools Loaned is a well-oiled machine when it comes to the acoustic music arena. They bring a fresh new approach to bluegrass music, supported by a group of accomplished musicians and songwriters using traditional acoustic bluegrass instruments of guitar, mandolin, banjo, upright bass.

No Tools Loaned appeared on the music scene around the turn of the 21st century. Since that time, they have polished their craft into a masterpiece of teamwork and originality.

The band appears frequently at popular bluegrass/folk festivals in Kentucky and adjoining states. NTL is one of the area’s premier bluegrass bands. Their unique mix of original songs, hot new bluegrass tunes, classic rock, folk ballads, and western swing numbers puts a fresh face on the traditional bluegrass sound.

A review in the May 2008 issue of Bluegrass Unlimited on No Tools Loaned said “‘This Frankfort-based bluegrass band has a style that is uniquely No Tools Loaned. Combining classic bluegrass standards with some unique and intriguing original songs, No Tools Loaned has something for everyone to enjoy.”

The Ironton Council for the Arts would like to thank the Ohio Arts Council for awarding the council their first-ever Art Start grant which will assist with deferring performance fees and operating expenses for the 2022-23 concert season.