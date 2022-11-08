Randy Massie

November 8, 2022

Randy Massie, 63, of Waterford, Michigan formerly of Symmes Valley and Ironton areas, died Tuesday Nov. 1, 2022, at his home in Michigan.

A memorial Service will be 2 p.m. Saturday at the Waterloo Community Center in Waterloo. Family and friends are invited to eat and fellowship in memory of Randy.

The passing occurred out of state and the family consulted the Taylor-Brown family of Brown Funeral Chapel for guidance in funeral arrangements.

