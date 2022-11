Teresa Marshall Published 4:02 pm Tuesday, November 8, 2022

Teresa Ann Marshall, 56, of Ironton, died Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, at Cabell Huntington Hospital.

Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Friday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St. Ironton. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery.

Visitation will be Friday, 11 a.m. until the time of service.

To offer the Marshall family condolences, please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.