ACTC to have Native American Heritage Month event Published 5:48 am Wednesday, November 9, 2022

Staff report

ASHLAND, Ky. – Ashland Community and Technical College is excited to host a speaker on campus on Wednesday, Nov. 16 at the College Drive Campus in honor of Native American Heritage Month.

Speaking at the event will be West Virginia’s Doug Wood, whose early interest in Eastern Woodland American Indian history was sparked by his paternal grandmother’s recounting of the family’s Cherokee heritage.

According to Wood, his presentation will highlight the close ties of Cherokees and other First Nations Americans with 18th century Appalachian and Ohio Valley landscapes, through a living history performance and other activities.

After earning a B.S. in Wildlife Management from West Virginia University, Wood focused his attention on 18th century Appalachian history and later expanded his studies and living history portrayals into the Appalachian region’s 17th century and prehistoric peoples, demonstrating their life-ways adaptations to the natural resources surrounding them.

His character portrayal of Outacite Ostenaco (Man Killer Ostenaco) opens a window into the French and Indian War in the region.

The event is open to the community and will begin at noon.

The presentation will take place in the J.B. Sowards Theatre.