All-OVC Soccer Teams Published 9:41 pm Wednesday, November 9, 2022

Ohio Valley Conference

2022 All-OVC Soccer Teams

Girls’ First Team

Player, School Gr.

Brianna Reynolds, Rock Hill Sr.

Hazley Matthews, Rock Hill Sr.

Aubrey Sutton, Rock Hill Sr.

Allison Rogers, Rock Hill Sr.

Emma Scott, Rock Hill Jr.

Jaycie Walters, South Point Sr.

Jasmyn Jones, South Point So.

Bindi Staley, South Point So.

Kali Hall, Fairland Jr.

Joelie Jarrell, Fairland Jr.

Natalie Zierenberg, Gallipolis Sr.

Sarah Wilcoxon, Gallipolis Jr.

Marin Brown, Chesapeake Sr.

Brooklyn McComas, Chesapeake Jr.

Honorable Mention

Cigi Pancake, Rock Hill Sr.

Taylor Clark, Rock Hill Sr.

Lucas Pennington, South Point Sr.

Alli Stidham, South Point So.

Katie Stitt, Fairland Jr.

Bailey Russell, Fairland Fr.

Gabriella Washington, Gallipolis So.

Brittyn Snedaker, Gallipolis So.

Bailee Wilson, Chesapeake Sr.

Brooklyn Webb, Chesapeake Jr.

Player of the Year

Brianna Reynolds, Rock Hill

Coach of the Year

Summer Collins, Rock Hill (3rd time)

OVC Girls Standings

Team W L T

Rock Hill 8 0 0

South Point 6 2 0

Fairland 3 4 1

Gallipolis 2 5 1

Chesapeake 0 8 0

Boys’ First Team

Player, School Gr.

Keagen Daniels, Gallipolis Sr.

Carson Wamsley, Gallipolis Sr.

Wes Saunders, Gallipolis Jr.

Beckett Camden, Gallipolis Fr.

Xander Dornon, South Point Sr.

Braylon Balandra, South Point Sr.

Joey Bloebaum, South Point Jr.

Gabe Polcyn, Fairland So.

Will Davis, Fairland Jr.

Sam Simpson, Rock Hill Sr.

Brayden Adams, Rock Hill Sr.

Eli Hayton, Chesapeake Sr.

Jacob Spears, Chesapeake Sr.

Zach Roth, Portsmouth Sr.

Honorable Mention

Brayden Burns, Gallipolis Sr.

Karin Schneider, Gallipolis So.

Levi Lawson, South Point Sr.

Tanner Runyon, South Point Sr.

Zaid Mustafa, Fairland Jr.

Ben Prino, Fairland Jr.

Connor Blagg, Rock Hill Jr.

Dylan Griffith, Rock Hill Jr.

Ethan Romans, Chesapeake Sr.

Issac Thompson, Chesapeake Jr.

Jacob Roth, Portsmouth Fr.

MyShawn Williams, Portsmouth Sr.

Player of the Year

Keagen Daniels, Gallipolis

Coach of the Year

Cory Camden, Gallipolis (4th time)

OVC Boys Standings

Team W L T

Gallipolis 10 0 0

South Point 7 2 1

Fairland 4 4 2

Rock Hill 4 5 1

Chesapeake 3 7 0

Portsmouth 0 10 0