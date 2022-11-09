Buckeyes rout Colonials in opener Published 9:47 pm Wednesday, November 9, 2022

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Justice Sueing scored 20 points, Zed Keys had a double-double and freshman Brice Sensabaugh just missed one in his debut as Ohio State cruised to a 91-53 victory over Robert Morris in a season opener on Monday night.

Sueing sank 8 of 14 shots with two 3-pointers for the Buckeyes, who opened with a win for the 19th straight season — including the last six under coach Chris Holtmann. Key finished with 13 points and 10 rebounds, while Sensabaugh totaled 17 points and nine boards. Sensabaugh is one of six true freshman on an Ohio State roster with 10 newcomers.

Tanner Holden scored 12 points on 5-of-5 shooting to help the Buckeyes shoot 55.7 percent from the floor. Isaac Likely added nine points, nine rebounds and six assists. Likely had a breakaway dunk where he had to avoid a man and his mop underneath the basket, giving Ohio State a 7-2 lead.

Enoch Cheeks scored 17 to lead Robert Morris. Freshman Stephaun Walker added 10 points. The Colonials scored 11 points off 14 Buckeyes turnovers, but shot 31.7 percent overall. Cheeks made 3 of 7 from beyond the arc, while his teammates sank just 1 of 17.

ROBERT MORRIS (0-1)

Spear 3-8 1-6 7, Walker 4-8 2-4 10, Cheeks 7-15 0-0 17, Corbin 1-12 0-0 2, Last 1-5 1-1 3, Mayers 1-2 3-4 5, Ford 1-3 0-0 2, Wainwright 1-5 2-2 5, Martina 0-2 0-0 0, Arvanitis 0-1 0-0 0, Frascone 0-0 0-0 0, Jeffries 0-0 0-0 0, O’Grady 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 20-63 9-17 53.

OHIO ST. (1-0)

Key 4-5 3-6 13, Sueing 8-14 2-4 20, Likekele 4-9 1-2 9, McNeil 2-5 0-0 6, Thornton 1-4 0-0 3, Holden 5-5 1-1 12, Sensabaugh 5-8 6-8 17, Gayle 3-5 0-0 7, Okpara 2-3 0-0 4, Etzler 0-1 0-0 0, Hardman 0-1 0-0 0, Baumann 0-0 0-0 0, Spencer 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 34-61 13-21 91.

Halftime–Ohio St. 42-28. 3-Point Goals–Robert Morris 4-24 (Cheeks 3-7, Wainwright 1-3, Arvanitis 0-1, Last 0-1, Martina 0-1, Spear 0-2, Walker 0-3, Corbin 0-6), Ohio St. 10-21 (Key 2-3, McNeil 2-3, Sueing 2-3, Holden 1-1, Gayle 1-2, Thornton 1-2, Sensabaugh 1-4, Etzler 0-1, Hardman 0-1, Likekele 0-1). Rebounds–Robert Morris 24 (Walker, Last 6), Ohio St. 44 (Key 10). Assists–Robert Morris 6 (Corbin, Mayers, Ford 2), Ohio St. 18 (Likekele 6). Total Fouls–Robert Morris 16, Ohio St. 14. A–9,141 (18,809).

Belmont 70, Ohio 69

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Ben Sheppard scored 18 points as Belmont beat Ohio 70-69 on Monday night in a season opener.

Cade Tyson scored 18 points and Drew Friberg finished with 11 points for Belmont.

The Bobcats were led in scoring by Dwight Wilson, who finished with 20 points and eight rebounds.

NEXT UP

Belmont’s next game is Friday against Furman on the road, and Ohio hosts Cleveland State on Saturday.

OHIO (0-1)

Clayton 3-6 0-0 7, Wilson 8-10 4-4 20, Baker 5-16 0-0 12, M.Brown 3-7 3-4 11, Hunter 3-9 0-0 8, Roderick 2-4 1-1 6, Wiznitzer 1-3 0-0 2, Sheldon 0-2 0-0 0, Hadaway 1-2 0-0 3, James 0-1 0-0 0, Adelodun 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-60 8-9 69.

BELMONT (1-0)

Shanks 2-3 0-0 4, Brauns 2-3 0-0 4, Friberg 4-11 0-0 11, Gillespie 5-12 1-2 11, Sheppard 8-18 0-4 18, Tyson 6-8 4-5 18, Walker 0-1 0-0 0, Sabin 1-1 2-2 4. Totals 28-57 7-13 70.

Halftime–Belmont 41-34. 3-Point Goals–Ohio 9-20 (M.Brown 2-3, Baker 2-4, Hunter 2-5, Hadaway 1-2, Clayton 1-3, Roderick 1-3), Belmont 7-25 (Friberg 3-9, Tyson 2-2, Sheppard 2-9, Walker 0-1, Gillespie 0-4). Fouled Out–Hunter. Rebounds–Ohio 29 (Clayton 9), Belmont 26 (Walker 7). Assists–Ohio 8 (Baker 3), Belmont 17 (Sheppard 7). Total Fouls–Ohio 16, Belmont 13. A–2,220 (5,085).