Emery McCallister Published 2:19 pm Wednesday, November 9, 2022

Emery Marvin McCallister, 92, of Chesapeake, died Nov. 9, 2022.

A graveside service will be 2 p.m. Monday at Pleasant Ridge Cemetery, Proctorville, with Minister Joe Hill officiating. Burial will follow.

No visitation will be held.

Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.