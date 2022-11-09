Herd falls in final seconds Published 9:48 pm Wednesday, November 9, 2022

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The Marshall University men’s basketball team (0-1) dropped its season opener on Monday night in Charlotte, North Carolina, 83-82, to the Queens University of Charlotte Royals (1-0) in Curry Arena.

“You have to give them (Queens) credit. They came ready to win that ballgame,” Herd men’s basketball head coach Dan D’Antoni said.

Fifth-year senior Taevion Kinsey tallied 23 points and 10 rebounds for his eighth career double-double to go with a career-high six steals.

The Columbus, Ohio, native went 10-for-21 from the field.

On an 8-for-22 shooting, redshirt senior Andrew Taylor scored 20 points while dishing out four assists.

Junior Kamdyn Curfman and freshman Jacob Conner also reached double-digit points with 15 and 11, respectively.

With 14 points and a game-high 13 rebounds, Gavin Rains collected a double-double for the Royals.

After trailing 41-36 at halftime, the Herd grabbed the lead, 50-48, at the 16:18 mark of the second half on a Kinsey layup. Marshall held the lead for nearly the rest of the final period.

However, Kenny Dye capped off a 10-2 run for the Royals with a layup to have the visitors trailing 83-82 with nine seconds to go.

Marshall brought the ball up court in the waning seconds. A Taylor layup just missed the mark as did a Kinsey put back attempt as the Herd fell on the road at the buzzer.

MU committed just eight turnovers while forcing 17.

UP NEXT

The Herd is back in action on Monday, November 14, when it hosts Tennessee Tech at the Cam Henderson Center. Opening tip is scheduled for 7 p.m.