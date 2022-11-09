Ironton man killed by train Published 12:00 am Wednesday, November 9, 2022

Police say he jumped in front of it

An Ironton man was killed Sunday night after being struck by a train.

Around 9:51 p.m., the Ironton Police Department got a call after a train struck a man in the area the city boundary meets with the Coal Grove village boundary.

The man was identified as Robert Hall, 37, of Ironton.

“From the best we can tell, and this is from talking to the railroad people, he was on the riverside of the tracks and as the train was coming up, he ran from that way and jumped in front of the train and that is when they hit him,” said Ironton detective Captain Brian Pauley. “His vehicle was located at the scene in the parking lot of the old Cold Spot.”

Pauley said, that as of Monday morning, they didn’t think the death was anything criminal.

“The early indication makes us think that it is possibly a suicide,” Pauley said. “He did leave a note at his house.”

Since it is early in the investigation, Pauley said he couldn’t release the note.

“We are still checking into that,” he said. “I can’t really get into what the note said as of yet.”

Pauley said that they were not familiar with the Hall and that the police haven’t had any interaction with him.

If anyone has any information about this case, they can call the IPD Detective Bureau at 740-532-5606.