Karen Baker Published 4:01 pm Wednesday, November 9, 2022

Karen Sue Cornelius Baker, 70, of Ironton, died Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, at her residence.

Graveside service will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Woodland Cemetery with Brother Gabe Patterson officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you make donations to your favorite charity in her name.

Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, is honored to serve the Baker family during this difficult time.

To offer the family condolences, visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.