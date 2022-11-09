Meeting new faces Published 12:00 am Wednesday, November 9, 2022

New vice provost visits OUS

An event at Ohio University Southern on Friday provided a chance for faculty to interact with new leadership at both the regional level and for the southern campus.

A reception took place in the rotunda for Lewatis McNeal, the new vice provost for regional higher education, who has been making a tour of five regional campuses.

“We have a brand new vice provost,” Laura Alloway, senior director of regional campus marketing and partner outreach for OUS, said. “He’s visiting the campuses and meeting with community members, faculty and staff.”

McNeal, who has been in the position since Oct. 3, said the community partnerships play a big role in what PUS does.

“I’m really excited to be in the new position,” he said. “It’s an opportunity to get out and see the campus and see the great things that are happening here.”

McNeal, who is based in Athens and comes from more than 15 years in higher education, has worked as a teacher in public health and as an administrator.

“I’m passionate about education,” he said, stating he has enjoyed the tour. “It’s been going really well and I want to get out and see all the campuses in southern Ohio.”

Also attending the reception was Deborah Marinski, who was named interim dean for OUS in May, replacing Nicole Pennington, who stepped down in June to return to the school’s nursing facility.