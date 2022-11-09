Paul Isgett Published 2:12 pm Wednesday, November 9, 2022

Paul Isgett

Paul David Isgett, 55, of Ironton, died Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, at Community Hospice Care Center, Ashland, Kentucky.

He is survived by his wife, Cindy McKnight Isgett.

Email newsletter signup

A funeral service will be 1 p.m. Friday at Wallace Family Funeral Home, with Pastor Matt Dillon officiating. Military graveside services will follow at Sugar Creek Cemetery, Kitts Hill.

Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Thursday and 11 a.m.–1 p.m. Friday, at Wallace Family Funeral Home, South Point.

Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.wallaceffh.com.