Tammy Cole
Published 2:34 pm Wednesday, November 9, 2022
Tammy Irene Cole, 49, of Pedro, died Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, at Kings Daughters Medical Center, Ashland, Kentucky.
She is survived by her husband, Richard Eugene Cole.
Graveside service will be 1 p.m. Monday at Macedonia Cemetery, Waterloo.
Visitation at the graveside will be 12:30 until time of the service.
Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, is honored to assist the Cole family with arrangements.
To offer condolences, visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.