Truck runs through doors of South Point Walmart Published 12:54 pm Wednesday, November 9, 2022

It was a pretty rough entrance.

The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office was called to the scene of an accident at the South Point Walmart on Tuesday night after a truck ran through the doorways and nearly hit a shopper.

According to a report from the sheriff’s office, just before 8 p.m., a 2005 Dodge Ram 2500 rammed into the doorways on the grocery side of the superstore.

Email newsletter signup

The truck is owned by C&A Tree Service and was being driven by Peyton Young, of South Point, who told officers that “he fell asleep while sitting in a company vehicle” and that the truck “crashed into the grocery entrance of Walmart, coming to rest in the alcove,” according to the accident report.

One witness told deputies that he was walking through the grocery entrance and looked up to see the truck headed towards the entrance and it almost struck him.

Young was issued a citation for failure to control the vehicle.

No injuries were reported at the time of the crash.