Wildfire reported in Wayne National Forest Published 1:45 pm Wednesday, November 9, 2022

Staff report

PEDRO — Officials from the Wayne National Forest are asking people to avoid the area around State Route 93, south of Telegraph Hill Road and west of Vernon-Painter Road, as firefighters fight a blaze.

The WNF made the request around noon on Wednesday.

“This wildfire is named the Kimble Complex Fire and is approximately 150 acres,” the WNF said in a Facebook post. “We are urging everyone to AVOID the area while firefighters work to contain the wildfire.”

The release continued that “wildfires put human lives and property at risk. They strain local, regional, and national emergency resources. All it takes is one wildfire in the wrong place at the right time to cause extensive damage.”

The post said the cause of the fire is under investigation and more information will be shared as it becomes available.