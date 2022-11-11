Allen Pinkerman

Allen Pinkerman

Allen Ray Pinkerman, 75, of South Point, died Friday Nov. 11, 2022, at St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington, West Virginia.

Allen is survived by his wife, Norma Jeanine Johnson Pinkerman.

Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Monday at Wallace Family Funeral Home, South Point, with Brandon DePriest officiating. Burial will follow at Woodland Cemetery, Ironton.

Family and friends may visit the funeral home 11:30 a.m.–1 p.m. prior to the service.

Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.wallaceffh.com.

