Buckeyes rout Radford

Published 10:57 pm Friday, November 11, 2022

By The Associated Press

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Zed Key had 17 points and 13 rebounds for his second straight double-double, Brice Sensabaugh scored 14 points and Ohio State beat Charleston Southern 82-56 on Thursday night.

Key secured a double-double in the first half with 13 points and 10 rebounds to help Ohio State build a 46-22 lead. Charleston Southern was just 9-of-31 shooting in the opening half, including 1 of 11 from 3-point range.

Ohio State had a stretch in the second half of 17 straight points scored by freshmen to make it 74-47.

Sean McNeil added 13 points and Justice Sueing had 11 points for Ohio State (2-0). The Buckeyes controlled the glass 47-28 and shot 51.7%.

Sueing, who played just two games last season because of an abdominal injury, Key and Eugene Brown III are three of the four returning Buckeyes that went 20-12 (12-8 Big Ten) last season before losing in the second round of the NCAA Tournament by second-seeded Villanova.

Tahlik Chavez scored 13 points, Claudell Harris Jr. added 12 points, Taje’ Kelly had 11 for Charleston Southern (1-1).

Ohio State plays Eastern Illinois on Wednesday, followed by games against No. 19 San Diego State and No. 7 Duke.

Ohio State 82

Charleston Southern 56

CHARLESTON SOUTHERN (1-1)

Faye 1-5 0-0 3, Kelly 4-7 3-6 11, Bryan 1-6 0-0 2, Chavez 5-10 0-0 13, Johnson 1-11 2-2 4, Harris 6-16 0-0 12, Duhart 2-5 0-0 4, Berry 2-5 2-2 7, Dodd 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-65 7-10 56.

OHIO ST. (2-0)

Key 8-10 1-1 17, Sueing 3-7 5-5 11, Likekele 2-4 0-1 4, McNeil 5-10 1-1 13, Thornton 2-3 4-4 8, Gayle 3-5 2-2 9, Holden 0-2 2-2 2, Okpara 1-4 0-0 2, Sensabaugh 6-12 1-2 14, Etzler 0-1 0-0 0, Hardman 0-0 0-0 0, Spencer 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 31-60 16-18 82.

Halftime–Ohio St. 46-22. 3-Point Goals–Charleston Southern 5-22 (Chavez 3-7, Berry 1-3, Faye 1-3, Duhart 0-1, Bryan 0-2, Johnson 0-2, Harris 0-4), Ohio St. 4-15 (McNeil 2-5, Gayle 1-1, Sensabaugh 1-3, Etzler 0-1, Holden 0-1, Thornton 0-1, Sueing 0-3). Rebounds–Charleston Southern 27 (Kelly, Bryan 5), Ohio St. 46 (Key 13). Assists–Charleston Southern 6 (Harris 3), Ohio St. 11 (Likekele 4). Total Fouls–Charleston Southern 13, Ohio St. 11. A–8,409 (18,809).

