Carolyn Melvin Published 1:03 pm Friday, November 11, 2022

Carolyn Melvin

Oct. 12,1938–Nov. 9, 2022

Carolyn Melvin, 84, of Coal Grove, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022.

She was born Oct. 12,1938. She was the daughter of the late Morris & Rose Melvin.

Carolyn is a 1956 graduate from Dawson Bryant High School.

Carolyn worked at the Lawrence Court House in the Auditor’s and Recorder’s office. She was also employed at Ashland Oil.

Carolyn was strong in her faith and was a loyal member of St. Lawrence church in Ironton.

She faced many health challenges in her lifetime which included polio and cancer.

Carolyn’s positive and caring attitude warmed the hearts of everyone who knew her.

Carolyn is survived by her brother, Bill Melvin, and sister-in-law, Barbara Melvin; sister, Nina Waller and brother-in-law, Jim Waller. Carolyn leaves behind a niece, Robin Shepard; nephew, John Melvin; niece, Carla Goody; nephew, Rick Carey; nephew, Steve Carey; and a special great-niece, Brandi Coleman.

She had many special friends who provided loving care and support in her life, including Melissa and Lakin Jarrell, Kay Davidson and Belinda Birchfield.

The family will receive friends Monday, 11 a.m.–12:30 p.m. at O’Keefe Baker Funeral home in Ironton, followed by Funeral Mass at St. Lawrence church in Ironton, at 1 p.m. Burial will be at Woodland Cemetery following service.