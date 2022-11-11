Cynthia Farley Published 10:05 am Friday, November 11, 2022

Cynthia Kay Farley, 71, of Chesapeake, died Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, at Cabell Huntington Hospital, Huntington, West Virginia.

She is survived by her husband Fred Farley Jr.

Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Monday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville. Burial will follow the service at Miller Memorial Gardens, Miller.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfuneralhome.com.