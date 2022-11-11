GALLERY: Memory Lane 11-12-22

Dorothy Bailey, a resident of Sherman-Thompson Towers in Ironton, waits on customers during a sale of homemade pillows and stuffed toys in 1980. (The Ironton Tribune | File Photo)
First place paddles and certificates are displayed by Merrill Triplett, right, and Ron Abraham in preparation for the Symmes Creek Restoration Committee’s First Annual Canoe-A-Thon in 1980. (The Ironton Tribune | File photo | Art Ferguson)
U.S. first lady Rosalynn Carter is seen on a visit to Cannonsburg, Kentucky in 1980. Her husband, President Jimmy Carter, was running for re-election that year, but ultimately lost to Ronald Reagan in the fall. (The Ironton Tribune | File photo)
Campbell fifth-graders Audra Depriest and Jason Lundy, both safety patrol members, stand inspection in their new patrol raincoats, among the 25 purchased in 1989 for the patrol with funds donated by the Parent-Teacher Organization and Dow Chemical Co. Checking out the coats are PTO member Tina Depriest and Dow plant manager Rick Young. (The Ironton Tribune | File Photo | Mike James)
King and queen, prince and princess were crowned at the Rock Hill No. 4 School’s fall festival in 1980. Seated, from left, are Missy Hamilton, first grade princess; Todd Ritchea, first grade, king; Tammie Hamilton, fifth grade, queen; Bobby Sheffey, kindergarten, prince. (The Ironton Tribune | File photo | Carol Kitts)