Leep Ohio's state winner as local H.S. Heisman honorees selected;17 area players selected as Ohio high school Heisman Trust Committee honorees

The Heisman Trophy isn’t just for the top college football player.

Each year, high schools across the country selected a male and female candidate who is named a High School Heisman winner.

Students must be graduating with the class of 2023, have a cumulative weighted high school grade point average of a B (3.0) or better, participate in at least one of the sports recognized by the International Olympic Committee, the Paralympic Games and/or the National Federation of State High School Association and be a leader in his/her school and community.

Other winners were Leah Shields of Chesapeake, Evan Williams and Trevor Kleinman of Ironton, Zachary Johnson, Aubrey Sutton and Mark Hodges of St. Joseph, Chase Hall and Autumn Hicks of Coal Grove, Brianna Reynolds and Sam Simpson of Rock Hill, Brooklynn Roland of Fairland, Jocelyn Carpenter and Braden Corn of Symmes Valley, Makinzie Luhrsen and Xander Dornon of South Point and Anna Knapp of Green.

According to the Heisman Trophy Trust Committee:

The Heisman High School Scholarship extends the Heisman prestige to our nation’s most esteemed high school seniors by recognizing and rewarding outstanding scholar-athletes who understand that the most important victories not only happen on the field, but in their schools and communities.

These remarkable young leaders set an example and make a game-changing difference every day, paving the way to greatness for everyone around them.