Published 8:59 am Friday, November 11, 2022

Mary Watson

Mary Ann (Julian) Watson, 75, of Ironton, died Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, at Best Care Nursing Home Facility, Wheelersburg.

Graveside service will be 1 p.m. Tuesday at Locust Grove Cemetery on Greasy Ridge Road in Scottown, with Bro. Brad Jenkins officiating.

Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, is honored to assist the Watson family with arrangements.

