Patricia Burd Published 10:17 am Friday, November 11, 2022

Patricia Catherine Burd, 93, of Proctorville, died Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022 at her residence.

Visitation will be held from 1-2 p.m. Sunday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory in Proctorville.

A graveside service and burial will follow at Rome Cemetery in Proctorville.

Condolences may be expressed at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.