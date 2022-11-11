Scoreboard Published 11:00 pm Friday, November 11, 2022

NFL standings

National Football League

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA

Buffalo 6 2 0 .750 220 118

Miami 6 3 0 .667 213 224

N.Y. Jets 6 3 0 .667 196 176

New England 5 4 0 .556 203 166

South

W L T Pct PF PA

Tennessee 5 3 0 .625 149 158

Indianapolis 3 5 1 .389 132 183

Jacksonville 3 6 0 .333 199 178

Houston 1 6 1 .188 133 183

North

W L T Pct PF PA

Baltimore 5 3 0 .625 208 183

Cincinnati 5 4 0 .556 228 185

Cleveland 3 5 0 .375 200 199

Pittsburgh 2 6 0 .250 120 197

West

W L T Pct PF PA

Kansas City 6 2 0 .750 243 189

L.A. Chargers 5 3 0 .625 184 206

Denver 3 5 0 .375 121 132

Las Vegas 2 6 0 .250 183 201

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA

Philadelphia 8 0 0 1.000 225 135

Dallas 6 2 0 .750 183 133

N.Y. Giants 6 2 0 .750 163 157

Washington 4 5 0 .444 159 192

South

W L T Pct PF PA

Tampa Bay 4 5 0 .444 162 164

Atlanta 4 6 0 .400 232 250

New Orleans 3 5 0 .375 199 200

Carolina 3 7 0 .300 204 243

North

W L T Pct PF PA

Minnesota 7 1 0 .875 193 161

Chicago 3 6 0 .333 187 216

Green Bay 3 6 0 .333 154 188

Detroit 2 6 0 .250 188 234

West

W L T Pct PF PA

Seattle 6 3 0 .667 241 220

San Francisco 4 4 0 .500 176 147

L.A. Rams 3 5 0 .375 131 173

Arizona 3 6 0 .333 203 241

Thursday, Nov. 10

Carolina 25, Atlanta 15

Sunday, Nov. 13

Seattle vs Tampa Bay at Munich, DEU, 9:30 a.m.

Cleveland at Miami, 1 p.m.

Denver at Tennessee, 1 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Houston at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.

Jacksonville at Kansas City, 1 p.m.

Minnesota at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

New Orleans at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

Indianapolis at Las Vegas, 4:05 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Rams, 4:25 p.m.

Dallas at Green Bay, 4:25 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at San Francisco, 8:20 p.m.

Open: Baltimore, Cincinnati, N.Y. Jets, New England

Monday, Nov. 14

Washington at Philadelphia, 8:15 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 17

Tennessee at Green Bay, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 20

Carolina at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

Chicago at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

Cleveland at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Detroit at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.

L.A. Rams at New Orleans, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at New England, 1 p.m.

Philadelphia at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

Washington at Houston, 1 p.m.

Las Vegas at Denver, 4:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 4:25 p.m.

Dallas at Minnesota, 4:25 p.m.

Kansas City at L.A. Chargers, 8:20 p.m.

Open: Jacksonville, Miami, Seattle, Tampa Bay

Monday, Nov. 21

San Francisco vs Arizona at Mexico City, MEX, 8:15 p.m.

NHL standings

National Hockey League

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Boston 14 12 2 0 24 57 32

Florida 14 8 5 1 17 46 42

Toronto 14 7 4 3 17 40 38

Detroit 14 7 4 3 17 41 46

Tampa Bay 13 7 5 1 15 42 41

Montreal 14 7 6 1 15 42 44

Buffalo 14 7 7 0 14 54 49

Ottawa 13 4 8 1 9 45 48

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

New Jersey 14 11 3 0 22 51 36

Carolina 14 9 4 1 19 46 39

N.Y. Islanders 15 9 6 0 18 49 38

N.Y. Rangers 15 7 5 3 17 47 45

Philadelphia 13 7 4 2 16 35 34

Washington 15 6 7 2 14 41 46

Pittsburgh 13 5 6 2 12 46 45

Columbus 13 4 9 0 8 35 57

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Winnipeg 12 8 3 1 17 38 28

Dallas 13 8 4 1 17 47 32

Colorado 12 7 4 1 15 45 34

Arizona 13 6 6 1 13 37 46

Minnesota 13 6 6 1 13 39 42

Chicago 13 5 5 3 13 35 41

Nashville 14 5 8 1 11 38 50

St. Louis 12 4 8 0 8 28 46

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Vegas 15 13 2 0 26 57 34

Los Angeles 16 9 6 1 19 52 54

Seattle 14 8 4 2 18 50 41

Edmonton 15 8 7 0 16 55 56

Calgary 13 5 6 2 12 38 43

Vancouver 14 4 7 3 11 49 58

Anaheim 14 4 9 1 9 40 65

San Jose 15 3 9 3 9 39 54

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Wednesday’s Games

Florida 3, Carolina 0

Pittsburgh 4, Washington 1

Montreal 5, Vancouver 2

Minnesota 4, Anaheim 1

Thursday’s Games

N.Y. Rangers 8, Detroit 2

Carolina 7, Edmonton 2

Boston 3, Calgary 1

New Jersey 4, Ottawa 3, OT

Vegas 7, Buffalo 4

Columbus 5, Philadelphia 2

Arizona 2, N.Y. Islanders 0

St. Louis 5, San Jose 3

Colorado 5, Nashville 3

Los Angeles 2, Chicago 1, OT

Friday’s Games

Pittsburgh at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Washington, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Ottawa at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

Edmonton at Florida, 4 p.m.

Arizona at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Boston at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Columbus at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Carolina at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Chicago at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

St. Louis at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Winnipeg at Calgary, 10 p.m.

Detroit at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Dallas at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

San Jose at Minnesota, 6 p.m.

Vancouver at Boston, 6 p.m.

Arizona at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Washington at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Seattle, 8 p.m.

Monday’s Games

N.Y. Islanders at Ottawa, 5 p.m.

Carolina at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Calgary, 8:30 p.m.

St. Louis at Colorado, 9 p.m.

NBA standings

National Basketball Association

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB

Boston 8 3 .727 —

Toronto 7 5 .583 1½

New York 5 6 .455 3

Brooklyn 5 7 .417 3½

Philadelphia 5 7 .417 3½

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB

Atlanta 8 4 .667 —

Washington 6 6 .500 2

Miami 5 7 .417 3

Orlando 3 9 .250 5

Charlotte 3 10 .231 5½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Milwaukee 10 1 .909 —

Cleveland 8 3 .727 2

Chicago 6 7 .462 5

Indiana 5 6 .455 5

Detroit 3 9 .250 7½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB

Memphis 8 4 .667 —

Dallas 6 5 .545 1½

New Orleans 6 6 .500 2

San Antonio 5 7 .417 3

Houston 2 10 .167 6

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB

Utah 10 3 .769 —

Portland 9 3 .750 ½

Denver 8 3 .727 1

Minnesota 5 7 .417 4½

Oklahoma City 4 7 .364 5

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB

Phoenix 8 3 .727 —

L.A. Clippers 7 5 .583 1½

Sacramento 4 6 .400 3½

Golden State 4 7 .364 4

L.A. Lakers 2 9 .182 6

Thursday’s Games

Washington 113, Dallas 105

Atlanta 104, Philadelphia 95

Miami 117, Charlotte 112, OT

Portland 106, New Orleans 95.

Friday’s Games

Denver at Boston, 7 p.m.

Phoenix at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Detroit at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at San Antonio, 8 p.m.

Toronto at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Memphis, 9:30 p.m.

Cleveland at Golden State, 10 p.m.

Sacramento at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Brooklyn at L.A. Clippers, 4 p.m.

Utah at Washington, 6 p.m.

Boston at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Charlotte at Miami, 8 p.m.

Houston at New Orleans, 8:30 p.m.

Portland at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Oklahoma City at New York, 12 p.m.

Memphis at Washington, 6 p.m.

Minnesota at Cleveland, 6 p.m.

Utah at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Denver at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Golden State at Sacramento, 9 p.m.

Brooklyn at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Charlotte at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Phoenix at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Houston, 8 p.m.

San Antonio at Golden State, 10 p.m.