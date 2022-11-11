Scoreboard
Published 11:00 pm Friday, November 11, 2022
NFL standings
National Football League
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
Buffalo 6 2 0 .750 220 118
Miami 6 3 0 .667 213 224
N.Y. Jets 6 3 0 .667 196 176
New England 5 4 0 .556 203 166
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Tennessee 5 3 0 .625 149 158
Indianapolis 3 5 1 .389 132 183
Jacksonville 3 6 0 .333 199 178
Houston 1 6 1 .188 133 183
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Baltimore 5 3 0 .625 208 183
Cincinnati 5 4 0 .556 228 185
Cleveland 3 5 0 .375 200 199
Pittsburgh 2 6 0 .250 120 197
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Kansas City 6 2 0 .750 243 189
L.A. Chargers 5 3 0 .625 184 206
Denver 3 5 0 .375 121 132
Las Vegas 2 6 0 .250 183 201
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
Philadelphia 8 0 0 1.000 225 135
Dallas 6 2 0 .750 183 133
N.Y. Giants 6 2 0 .750 163 157
Washington 4 5 0 .444 159 192
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Tampa Bay 4 5 0 .444 162 164
Atlanta 4 6 0 .400 232 250
New Orleans 3 5 0 .375 199 200
Carolina 3 7 0 .300 204 243
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Minnesota 7 1 0 .875 193 161
Chicago 3 6 0 .333 187 216
Green Bay 3 6 0 .333 154 188
Detroit 2 6 0 .250 188 234
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Seattle 6 3 0 .667 241 220
San Francisco 4 4 0 .500 176 147
L.A. Rams 3 5 0 .375 131 173
Arizona 3 6 0 .333 203 241
Thursday, Nov. 10
Carolina 25, Atlanta 15
Sunday, Nov. 13
Seattle vs Tampa Bay at Munich, DEU, 9:30 a.m.
Cleveland at Miami, 1 p.m.
Denver at Tennessee, 1 p.m.
Detroit at Chicago, 1 p.m.
Houston at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.
Jacksonville at Kansas City, 1 p.m.
Minnesota at Buffalo, 1 p.m.
New Orleans at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.
Indianapolis at Las Vegas, 4:05 p.m.
Arizona at L.A. Rams, 4:25 p.m.
Dallas at Green Bay, 4:25 p.m.
L.A. Chargers at San Francisco, 8:20 p.m.
Open: Baltimore, Cincinnati, N.Y. Jets, New England
Monday, Nov. 14
Washington at Philadelphia, 8:15 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 17
Tennessee at Green Bay, 8:15 p.m.
Sunday, Nov. 20
Carolina at Baltimore, 1 p.m.
Chicago at Atlanta, 1 p.m.
Cleveland at Buffalo, 1 p.m.
Detroit at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.
L.A. Rams at New Orleans, 1 p.m.
N.Y. Jets at New England, 1 p.m.
Philadelphia at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.
Washington at Houston, 1 p.m.
Las Vegas at Denver, 4:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 4:25 p.m.
Dallas at Minnesota, 4:25 p.m.
Kansas City at L.A. Chargers, 8:20 p.m.
Open: Jacksonville, Miami, Seattle, Tampa Bay
Monday, Nov. 21
San Francisco vs Arizona at Mexico City, MEX, 8:15 p.m.
NHL standings
National Hockey League
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Boston 14 12 2 0 24 57 32
Florida 14 8 5 1 17 46 42
Toronto 14 7 4 3 17 40 38
Detroit 14 7 4 3 17 41 46
Tampa Bay 13 7 5 1 15 42 41
Montreal 14 7 6 1 15 42 44
Buffalo 14 7 7 0 14 54 49
Ottawa 13 4 8 1 9 45 48
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
New Jersey 14 11 3 0 22 51 36
Carolina 14 9 4 1 19 46 39
N.Y. Islanders 15 9 6 0 18 49 38
N.Y. Rangers 15 7 5 3 17 47 45
Philadelphia 13 7 4 2 16 35 34
Washington 15 6 7 2 14 41 46
Pittsburgh 13 5 6 2 12 46 45
Columbus 13 4 9 0 8 35 57
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Winnipeg 12 8 3 1 17 38 28
Dallas 13 8 4 1 17 47 32
Colorado 12 7 4 1 15 45 34
Arizona 13 6 6 1 13 37 46
Minnesota 13 6 6 1 13 39 42
Chicago 13 5 5 3 13 35 41
Nashville 14 5 8 1 11 38 50
St. Louis 12 4 8 0 8 28 46
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Vegas 15 13 2 0 26 57 34
Los Angeles 16 9 6 1 19 52 54
Seattle 14 8 4 2 18 50 41
Edmonton 15 8 7 0 16 55 56
Calgary 13 5 6 2 12 38 43
Vancouver 14 4 7 3 11 49 58
Anaheim 14 4 9 1 9 40 65
San Jose 15 3 9 3 9 39 54
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Wednesday’s Games
Florida 3, Carolina 0
Pittsburgh 4, Washington 1
Montreal 5, Vancouver 2
Minnesota 4, Anaheim 1
Thursday’s Games
N.Y. Rangers 8, Detroit 2
Carolina 7, Edmonton 2
Boston 3, Calgary 1
New Jersey 4, Ottawa 3, OT
Vegas 7, Buffalo 4
Columbus 5, Philadelphia 2
Arizona 2, N.Y. Islanders 0
St. Louis 5, San Jose 3
Colorado 5, Nashville 3
Los Angeles 2, Chicago 1, OT
Friday’s Games
Pittsburgh at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Washington, 7 p.m.
San Jose at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Ottawa at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.
Edmonton at Florida, 4 p.m.
Arizona at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Boston at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Vancouver at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Columbus at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Carolina at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Chicago at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
St. Louis at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Winnipeg at Calgary, 10 p.m.
Detroit at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Dallas at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.
San Jose at Minnesota, 6 p.m.
Vancouver at Boston, 6 p.m.
Arizona at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Washington at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Winnipeg at Seattle, 8 p.m.
Monday’s Games
N.Y. Islanders at Ottawa, 5 p.m.
Carolina at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Los Angeles at Calgary, 8:30 p.m.
St. Louis at Colorado, 9 p.m.
NBA standings
National Basketball Association
All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 8 3 .727 —
Toronto 7 5 .583 1½
New York 5 6 .455 3
Brooklyn 5 7 .417 3½
Philadelphia 5 7 .417 3½
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Atlanta 8 4 .667 —
Washington 6 6 .500 2
Miami 5 7 .417 3
Orlando 3 9 .250 5
Charlotte 3 10 .231 5½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 10 1 .909 —
Cleveland 8 3 .727 2
Chicago 6 7 .462 5
Indiana 5 6 .455 5
Detroit 3 9 .250 7½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Memphis 8 4 .667 —
Dallas 6 5 .545 1½
New Orleans 6 6 .500 2
San Antonio 5 7 .417 3
Houston 2 10 .167 6
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Utah 10 3 .769 —
Portland 9 3 .750 ½
Denver 8 3 .727 1
Minnesota 5 7 .417 4½
Oklahoma City 4 7 .364 5
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
Phoenix 8 3 .727 —
L.A. Clippers 7 5 .583 1½
Sacramento 4 6 .400 3½
Golden State 4 7 .364 4
L.A. Lakers 2 9 .182 6
Thursday’s Games
Washington 113, Dallas 105
Atlanta 104, Philadelphia 95
Miami 117, Charlotte 112, OT
Portland 106, New Orleans 95.
Friday’s Games
Denver at Boston, 7 p.m.
Phoenix at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Detroit at New York, 7:30 p.m.
Milwaukee at San Antonio, 8 p.m.
Toronto at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
Minnesota at Memphis, 9:30 p.m.
Cleveland at Golden State, 10 p.m.
Sacramento at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Brooklyn at L.A. Clippers, 4 p.m.
Utah at Washington, 6 p.m.
Boston at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Atlanta at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.
Charlotte at Miami, 8 p.m.
Houston at New Orleans, 8:30 p.m.
Portland at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Oklahoma City at New York, 12 p.m.
Memphis at Washington, 6 p.m.
Minnesota at Cleveland, 6 p.m.
Utah at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.
Denver at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Golden State at Sacramento, 9 p.m.
Brooklyn at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Charlotte at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
Phoenix at Miami, 7:30 p.m.
Atlanta at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Houston, 8 p.m.
San Antonio at Golden State, 10 p.m.