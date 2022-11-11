William McClellan Published 2:40 pm Friday, November 11, 2022

Feb.4, 1940–Nov. 9, 2022

William (Bill) Joseph McClellan, 82, of Galena, formerly of Ironton, passed away on Nov. 9, 2022, in the loving home of daughter, Lisa, and husband, Rick Fritz after a long battle with lung and heart disease.

He was born on Feb.4, 1940, as the fourth son to parents Edward McClellan and Lena Kelley McClellan.

He went on to graduate from Dawson Bryant High School in 1960.

Bill soon after married Linda Mounts, of Ironton, in 1961. Together, they had children Lisa, Scott and Aaron.

After a long and fulfilling career at A&P, he permanently retired as a result of a stroke in 1994.

The simplest of pleasures brought William some of the greatest joys in his life.

Being outdoors and gardening were some of his most favorite pastimes along with traveling to see his family and grandchildren.

Anytime not spent outside or with family was spent cheering on his favorite teams The Ohio State Buckeyes and The Cincinnati Reds.

He is preceded in death by parents, Edward McClellan and Lena Kelley McClellan; and brothers, Ron, Gary, Bob, Darwin and Dwayne McClellan.

William is survived by wife, Linda Mounts McClellan; one daughter, Lisa (Rick) Fritz, of Galena; two sons, Scott (Taylor) McClellan, of New Bern, North Carolina, and Aaron (Alejandra) McClellan, of Aldie, Virginia; two brothers, Kelland (Dora) McClellan and Brian (Debbie) McClellan; sister, Debbie (Gary) Castle; sister-in-law, Carolyn McClellan; and grandchildren, Sophie and Ellie Fritz, Abigail, Sydney, Dallin, Mya, Amelia McClellan and Claudia Vazquez; along with several nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be 11–11:30 a.m. Thursday at Phillips Funeral Home, where all family and friends are encouraged to come share their beloved memories of William.

The funeral service will begin at 11:30 a.m. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery with Rev. Jeff Cremeans officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the American Lung Association or the American Heart Association.

To donate a tree in William’s memory, please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.