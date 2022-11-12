EDITORIAL: Life was inspiring example Published 12:00 am Saturday, November 12, 2022

On Wednesday, the Lawrence County Veterans Hall of Fame gave a posthumous honor to Tom Williams, posthumously naming him at the 2022 Lawrence County Veteran of the Year.

Nominated by the community, Williams, who died last year, left a legacy to his community in all of the volunteerism he did, as well as his career in teaching, coaching and working with the Aid Fire Department and Lawrence County Veterans Commission to help his fellow service members who were in need.

This year’s award was a great choice and we hope the family enjoyed the ceremony and honor for Williams.

His life was one well-lived and we hope that through this award, others will learn from Williams’ example and, in his spirit, be inspired to dedicate their lives to others and always offer a helping hand.