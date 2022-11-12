Fancher throws 2 TDs; Marshall beats Appalachian St. 28-21 Published 8:07 pm Saturday, November 12, 2022

HUNTINGTON, W. Va. (AP) — Cam Fancher threw two touchdown passes and Marshall beat Appalachian State 28-21 on Saturday.

Fancher threw a 19-yard touchdown pass to Corey Gammage to give Marshall a 28-14 lead midway through the third quarter. Chase Brice’s 14-yard TD pass to Henry Pearson to open the fourth pulled Appalachian State to 28-21.

Brice was stuffed for a 3-yard loss on fourth-and-1 at the Marshall 16-yard line with about five minutes remaining. The Mountaineers drove to the Marshall 45 with 36 seconds left, but Brice threw an incomplete pass on fourth-and-6.

Fancher was 16 of 28 for 225 yards passing for Marshall (6-4, 3-3 Sun Belt Conference). Charles Montgomery had five receptions for 109 yards receiving. Gammage finished with six catches for 91 yards.

Brice was 15-of-34 passing for 177 yards and threw one touchdown and an interception for Appalachian State (5-5, 2-4).

Appalachian St. 0 7 7 7 — 21 Marshall 7 7 14 0 — 28

First Quarter

MRSH_Laborn 1 run (Verhoff kick), 8:09.

Second Quarter

MRSH_J.Harrison 5 pass from Fancher (Verhoff kick), 7:12.

APP_D.Harrington 1 run (Hughes kick), 1:00.

Third Quarter

MRSH_Da.Miller 0 punt return (Verhoff kick), 11:00.

APP_M.Tucker 96 kickoff return (Hughes kick), 10:47.

MRSH_Gammage 19 pass from Fancher (Verhoff kick), 7:57.

Fourth Quarter

APP_Pearson 14 pass from Brice (Hughes kick), 14:55.

___

APP MRSH First downs 17 17 Total Net Yards 293 341 Rushes-yards 40-116 37-121 Passing 177 220 Punt Returns 1-2 2-11 Kickoff Returns 3-134 3-57 Interceptions Ret. 1-0 1-0 Comp-Att-Int 15-34-1 17-28-1 Sacked-Yards Lost 2-8 1-16 Punts 6-29.0 6-38.5 Fumbles-Lost 0-0 1-1 Penalties-Yards 6-65 8-86 Time of Possession 31:55 28:05

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Appalachian St., Noel 19-75, Peoples 7-18, Brice 7-13, D.Harrington 6-6, Wells 1-4. Marshall, Laborn 18-53, Fancher 12-37, E.Payne 6-32, (Team) 1-(minus 1).

PASSING_Appalachian St., Brice 15-34-1-177. Marshall, Fancher 16-27-1-225, Colombi 1-1-0-(minus 5).

RECEIVING_Appalachian St., Horn 4-66, Pearson 3-29, Noel 3-12, D.Harrington 1-26, Page 1-17, Robinson 1-12, D.Davis 1-10, Stroman 1-5. Marshall, Gammage 6-91, C.Montgomery 5-109, Ahmed 1-6, E.Horton 1-6, J.Harrison 1-5, Laborn 1-5, McMillan 1-3, Turner 1-(minus 5).

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.