Fancher throws 2 TDs; Marshall beats Appalachian St. 28-21
Published 8:07 pm Saturday, November 12, 2022
HUNTINGTON, W. Va. (AP) — Cam Fancher threw two touchdown passes and Marshall beat Appalachian State 28-21 on Saturday.
Fancher threw a 19-yard touchdown pass to Corey Gammage to give Marshall a 28-14 lead midway through the third quarter. Chase Brice’s 14-yard TD pass to Henry Pearson to open the fourth pulled Appalachian State to 28-21.
Brice was stuffed for a 3-yard loss on fourth-and-1 at the Marshall 16-yard line with about five minutes remaining. The Mountaineers drove to the Marshall 45 with 36 seconds left, but Brice threw an incomplete pass on fourth-and-6.
Fancher was 16 of 28 for 225 yards passing for Marshall (6-4, 3-3 Sun Belt Conference). Charles Montgomery had five receptions for 109 yards receiving. Gammage finished with six catches for 91 yards.
Brice was 15-of-34 passing for 177 yards and threw one touchdown and an interception for Appalachian State (5-5, 2-4).
|Appalachian St.
|0
|7
|7
|7
|—
|21
|Marshall
|7
|7
|14
|0
|—
|28
First Quarter
MRSH_Laborn 1 run (Verhoff kick), 8:09.
Second Quarter
MRSH_J.Harrison 5 pass from Fancher (Verhoff kick), 7:12.
APP_D.Harrington 1 run (Hughes kick), 1:00.
Third Quarter
MRSH_Da.Miller 0 punt return (Verhoff kick), 11:00.
APP_M.Tucker 96 kickoff return (Hughes kick), 10:47.
MRSH_Gammage 19 pass from Fancher (Verhoff kick), 7:57.
Fourth Quarter
APP_Pearson 14 pass from Brice (Hughes kick), 14:55.
___
|APP
|MRSH
|First downs
|17
|17
|Total Net Yards
|293
|341
|Rushes-yards
|40-116
|37-121
|Passing
|177
|220
|Punt Returns
|1-2
|2-11
|Kickoff Returns
|3-134
|3-57
|Interceptions Ret.
|1-0
|1-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|15-34-1
|17-28-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|2-8
|1-16
|Punts
|6-29.0
|6-38.5
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|1-1
|Penalties-Yards
|6-65
|8-86
|Time of Possession
|31:55
|28:05
___
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Appalachian St., Noel 19-75, Peoples 7-18, Brice 7-13, D.Harrington 6-6, Wells 1-4. Marshall, Laborn 18-53, Fancher 12-37, E.Payne 6-32, (Team) 1-(minus 1).
PASSING_Appalachian St., Brice 15-34-1-177. Marshall, Fancher 16-27-1-225, Colombi 1-1-0-(minus 5).
RECEIVING_Appalachian St., Horn 4-66, Pearson 3-29, Noel 3-12, D.Harrington 1-26, Page 1-17, Robinson 1-12, D.Davis 1-10, Stroman 1-5. Marshall, Gammage 6-91, C.Montgomery 5-109, Ahmed 1-6, E.Horton 1-6, J.Harrison 1-5, Laborn 1-5, McMillan 1-3, Turner 1-(minus 5).
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.