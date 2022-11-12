Six local players get top district awards Published 12:01 am Saturday, November 12, 2022

By Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

There were plenty of local players named to the prep sports writers Southeast Ohio All-District football teams.

Email newsletter signup

And as it turned out, there were quite a few individual awards for the local players as well.

A total of 44 local players were honored in Divisions 5, 6 and 7 while 6 different players were voted top awards along with Ironton’s Trevon Pendleton getting a Coach of the Year award in Division 5.

Pendleton earned his award for a 10-0 season which also resulted in senior wide receiver Ty Perkins earning Offensive Player of the Year and linebacker Lincoln Barnes the Defensive Player of the Year.

In Division 6, Coal Grove senior running back Chase Hall was the runaway selection as the Offensive Player of the Year.

Coal Grove senior Elias Bazell and Rock Hill Redmen senior Andrew Medinger shared the Lineman of the Year award.

And speaking to top linemen, Green Bobcats señor Tyler Blanton was voted the Division 7 Lineman of the Year.

Perkins had 34 receptions for 787 yards and 10 touchdowns during the regular season. The Cincinnati Bearcats recruit was pivotal in drawing a lot of double coverages to help other Ironton receivers to get open.

Barnes is a 3-year starter and had 71 tackles with 7 for a loss to go with a sack and 7 hurries. He was very tough against opponents trying to run in side.

Hall had a video game year. During the regular season, he ran 247 times for 2,228 yards in setting a new school record. He also scored 36 touchdowns and his two-point conversion runs gave him a total of 246 points.

In 2 playoff game wins, the Mr. Football candidate had a combined for additional 64 carries for 612 yards and 10 touchdowns to give him a total of 2,840 yards on 311 carries for a 9.1 yards per carry average. His touchdown total is now 46 on the season.

Bazell is a 2-year starter and one of the top pulling guards in the Hornets’ offense.

Medinger not only helped open holes on offense, he played defense where he drew a lot of double teams and even an occasional triple team.

Green had only its third winning season since 1990 at 6-5 and Blanton was a key to that success as he played both ways.

Ironton led the list of all-district selections with 8 on the first team and 2 special mention.

Linebacker Trevor Carter — also a Cincinnati recruit — was on the first team along with quarterback Tayden Carpenter, all-purpose player Landen Wilson, defensive back Amari Felder, running back and Wisconsin commit Jaquez Keyes and two-way lineman Noah Patterson.

Defensive back and wide receivers Aiden Young and C.J. Martin were special mention. All Ironton players are seniors except Patterson who is a junior.

The Fairland Dragons landed 7 on the all-district team with 5 on the first unit.

On the first team were all-purpose player Steeler Leep, quarterback Peyton Jackson, wide receiver Brycen Hunt, offensive lineman Steven Rhodes and defensive lineman Zion Martin.

Named special mention were linemen Justin McKee and Ryan Dixon.

South Point senior quarterback Jordan Ermalovich and sophomore wide receiver Brayden Hanshaw were first team picks while running back and linebacker Blaine Freeman and lineman Maurice Long were special mention.

Chesapeake Panthers senior Nick Wright was a first team defensive lineman while senior linebacker and junior running back Camron Shockley were special mention.

Joining Hall and Bazell on the D6 first team were senior offensive lineman Dustin Lunsford, junior defensive lineman Brett Klaiber and junior defensive back Gavin Gipson.

Special mention went to the Hornets junior lineman Zach Delawder and junior running back Steven Simpson.

Besides Medinger, senior running back Kordell French and senior linebacker Skyler Kidd were first team while senior end and defensive back Chanz Pancake and senior linemen Landon Harper and David Jenkins were all special mention.

Blanton was joined on the D7 first team by senior all-purpose player Landan Lodwick, junior running back Nathaniel Brannigan and junior defensive back Abe McBee.

Special mention went to senior Chais Lavender and sophomore Blake Smith.

The Symmes Valley Vikings landed senior defensive back Josh Saunders on the first team.

Southeast Ohio All-District Football Teams

Area Selections

Division 6

First Team

Player, Team Pos. Ht. Wt. Gr.

Chase Hall, Coal Grove RB 6-02 215 Sr.

Elias Bazell, Coal Grove OL 6-02 230 Sr.

Dustin Lunsford, Coal Grove OL 6-02 270 Sr.

Brett Klaiber, Coal Grove DL 6-02 270 Jr.

Gavin Gipson, Coal Grove DB 6-00 175 Jr.

Kordell French, Rock Hill RB 5-08 155 Sr.

Andrew Medinger, Rock Hill OL 6-05 330 Sr.

Skyler Kidd, Rock Hill LB 5-11 200 Sr.

Special Mention

Player, Team Pos. Ht. Wt. Gr.

Zach Delawder, Coal Grove OL 6-01 300 Jr.

Steven Simpson, Coal Grove RB 5-09 165 Jr.

Landon Harper, Rock Hill OL 5-08 255 Sr.

David Jenkins, Rock Hill OL 6-01 230 Sr.

Chanz Pancake, Rock Hill TE 5-08 175 Sr.

Offensive Player of the Year: Chase Hall, Coal Grove

Defensive Player of the Year: Leighton Loge, Nelsonville-York

Co-Lineman of the Year: Elias Bazell, Coal Grove; Andrew Medinger, Rock Hill

Coach of the Year: Rusty Richards

Division 7

First Team

Player, Team Pos. Ht. Wt. Gr.

Tyler Blanton, Green OL 6-01 245 Sr.

Nathaniel Brannigan, Green RB 6-00 200 Jr.

Landan Lodwick Green All-Purpose 5-09 160 Sr.

Abe McBee, Green DB 5-10 185 Jr.

Josh Saunders, Symmes Valley DB 5-08 165 Sr.

Special Mention

Player, Team Pos. Ht. Wt. Gr.

Chais Lavender, Green OL 5-09 230 Sr.

Blake Smith, Green LB 5-11 160 So.

Offensive Player of the Year: Jake Pantlidis, Waterford

Defensive Player of the Year: Brandon Oldaker, Meigs Eastern

Lineman of the Year: Tyler Blanton, Franklin Furnace Green

Coach of the Year: Jason Jackson, Meigs Eastern

—————

Division 5

First Team

Player, School Pos. Ht. Wt. Gr.

Ty Perkins, Ironton WR 6-03 185 Sr.

Lincoln Barnes, Ironton LB 6-00 205 Sr.

Trevor Carter, Ironton LB 6-02 210 Sr.

Tayden Carpenter, Ironton QB 6-00 190 Sr.

Landen Wilson, Ironton All-Purpose 5-10 170 Sr.

Amari Felder, Ironton DB 5-09 190 Sr.

Jaquez Keyes, Ironton RB 6-00 215 Sr.

Noah Patterson, Ironton OL 6-04 255 Jr.

Steeler Leep, Fairland All-Purpose 5-10 180 Sr.

Brycen Hunt, Fairland WR 6-00 155 Jr.

Steven Rhodes, Fairland OL 6-00 248 Sr.

Peyton Jackson, Fairland QB 5-09 173 Jr.

Zion Martin, Fairland DL 6-00 190 Sr.

Jordan Ermalovich, South Point QB 6-00 175 Sr.

Brayden Hanshaw, South Point WR 6-03 175 So.

Nick Wright, Chesapeake DL 6-00 190 Sr.

Special Mention

Player, Team Pos. Ht. Wt. Gr.

Aiden Young, Ironton DB 5-11 185 Sr.

C.J. Martin, Ironton DB 6-02 175 Sr.

Justin McKee, Fairland OL 6-00 250 Sr.

Ryan Dixon, Fairland LB 6-00 223 Jr.

Maurice Long, South Point DL 6-06 310 Sr.

Blaine Freeman, South Point RB 5-10 180 Jr.

Marcus Burnside, Chesapeake LB 5-07 225 Sr.

Camron Shockley, Chesapeake RB 5-07 125 Jr.

Offensive Player of the Year: Ty Perkins, Ironton

Defensive Players of the Year: Lincoln Barnes, Ironton

Lineman of the Year: Kade Woods, Portsmouth West

Tri-Coaches of the Year: Trevon Pendleton, Ironton; Heath Hinton, Zane Trace; Todd Gilliland, Portsmouth West