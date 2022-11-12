Two levies approved in Proctorville

Published 12:00 am Saturday, November 12, 2022

By Heath Harrison

PROCTORVILLE — As was the case of the renewal for the recreation in levy in Ironton on Tuesday, voters in Proctorville gave their approval of two levies in the general election.

Voters renewed a police levy for 3.3 mill for five years, by 94 to 48.

They also voted to approve a fire protection levy, by 90 to 52.

That levy was for an addition 1.5 mill for a continuing period of time.

The levies were vote don by the village council and placed on Tuesday’s ballot. Proctorville Mayor Rick Dunfee had urged the passage of both.

