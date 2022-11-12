Wilkin wins state senate race Published 12:00 am Saturday, November 12, 2022

Republican Shane Wilkin won the race on Tuesday for the 17th District state Senate race.

Wilkin, of Hillsboro, has served as a delegate for the 91st District since 2018. He defeated Democrat Garry Boone for the Senate seat, which is being vacated by the term limited Bob Petersen.

Wilkin’s win was a hold of the seat for Republicans.

Email newsletter signup

The 17th District covers part of Lawrence, Pickaway and Vinton

counties, as well as the entirety of Clinton, Fayette, Gallia, Highland, Jackson, Pike and Ross counties.

Wilkin won a majority of the vote in each of the district’s counties.

In Lawrence County, he won 12,778 votes to Boone’s 4,347.