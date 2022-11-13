Annual turkey dinner giveaway approaches Published 12:00 am Sunday, November 13, 2022

Staff report

Harvest for the Hungry will hold the annual Thanksgiving turkey dinner distribution on Tuesday, Nov. 22.

The process will be a drive-through model, which is the same as last year. To qualify, the client must reside in Lawrence County.

Email newsletter signup

The distribution will be conducted at the First Church of the Nazarene, 2318 S. Fourth St., Ironton, Ohio 45638, starting at 9 a.m. Participants are asked to systematically fill the two parking lots across from the church and not block business driveways out of courtesy.

Tickets will be handed out to each car and if a participant has a ticket; they will have a turkey. Participants will be asked for their name and address and are asked to bring an ink pen.

Harvest said they want to offer a “huge thank you in advance” to Ironton Middle School, St. Joseph High School and the Nurses Association of Ohio University Southern for conducting food drives to help fill the boxes with all the trimmings of the Thanksgiving meal.

“They have been huge help in the years past and continue to help our community,” a news release from harvest read.

They ask those who are “fortunate enough to be on the opposite side of this equation, please consider helping Harvest provide these Thanksgiving baskets to the hungry of Lawrence County.”

This is the 10th annual turkey box distribution of 500 complete dinners and the group said they need help.

The final price averages $1.30 per pound, which is approximately $8,000 for 400 turkeys, factoring in transportation costs.

The National Wild Turkey Federation donates 100 turkey each year which helps immensely, Harvest said.

They said, so far, they are $3,927 short of their goal. They ask for no more turkeys, due to storage issues and ask that all donations be received by Saturday Nov. 13. Donations can be mailed to: Harvest for the Hungry, P.O. Box 153, Ironton, OH 45638.

Donations can also be sent via PayPal to Harvestforthehungry@outlook.com.