Chesapeake students learn from AEP crews Published 12:00 am Sunday, November 13, 2022

Students at Chesapeake Elementary were recently treated to hands-on learning experiences by crews from American Electric Power, Columbia Gas and the Union Fire Department in collaboration with the Lawrence County Educational Service Center’s Business Advisory Council, where local businesses, companies and agencies join forces to educate students on careers found in Lawrence County.

Columbia Gas safety director, Glen Chapman taught the importance of telling an adult and calling if you smell signs of a possible gas leak.

Students were able to see what it is like to be a crew member, wearing an oxygen tank, gloves and mask. They also took part in digging a hole for a gas line.

JT Sowards, AEP South Point area lead supervisor, helped students learn how to repair a line with the help of linemen Eric Rawlins and Zach Ellingsworth.

A pole was set in the courtyard, and Rawlins then demonstrated how to attach a light. All students cheered as the light was hooked up and came on.

Union area firefighters took part by talking with the students about the importance of smoke detectors. Students were able to see what it was like to hold a fire hose too, to the delight of the students who volunteered.

Contact the Lawrence County ESC at 740-532-4223, or email the ESC at tomi.blankenship@lc.k12.oh.us if you are interested in your business, agency or school participating in a career demonstration.