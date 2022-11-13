FOCUS: Fairland West honors veterans
Published 12:00 am Sunday, November 13, 2022
Principal Teresa Johnson thanks veterans for their service at Fairland West Elementary School’s veterans program on Thursday. (Submitted photo)
U.S. Navy veteran Corky Graham, with his grandchildren, at Fairland West Elementary School’s program on Thursday. (Submitted photo)
Patricia Sanders, Lawrence County Juvenile Probate judge and veteran, with Anna and Emmett Bradford at Fairland West Elementary School’s veterans program on Thursday. (Submitted photo)
Tamarkus Lee, with his uncle, Chris Lee, a U.S. Army veteran at Fairland West Elementary School’s program on Thursday. (Submitted photo)
Jonathan Elliott, a U.S. Air Force veteran, with his cousin, Lillian Coffey, at Fairland West Elementary School’s program on Thursday. (Submitted photo)
Ron Jenkins, Rome Township resident and a U.S. Army veteran of the Vietnam War, enjoyed Fairland West Elementary School’s veterans program, with Cash Whitley and grandson, Declan Burd. (Submitted photo)
Fairland West Elementary School hosted two programs for Veterans Day on Thursday. The first, in the morning, was staged for local veterans, while the second, in the afternoon, was presented to parents and the community.