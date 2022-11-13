Sarah Simmons: Good bye to a career serving the community Published 12:00 am Sunday, November 13, 2022

I never meant to work in newspapers. I lucked into a data entry job for a local publication when I was a teenager and things snowballed from there.

After nearly two decades learning and working in every department, from catching papers off the press, designing advertisements, writing stories, managing staff, my professional life is moving on.

This is the last newspaper I worked to produce before transitioning into a career in education.

Email newsletter signup

I’m thankful to my coworkers, past and present, for helping me learn and grow in the industry.

While some people have become quick to dismiss print media, it is your community journalists who write the important local and state stories that are shared across the internet – not bloggers and social media users who are not held to the same ethical and editorial standards.

It’s an important duty, working to keep communities informed.

Sharing the excitement of new business owners, photographing moments of high school sporting glory, keeping up with city and county governments, sharing the artistic endeavors of our neighbors and telling the stories of the folks who decide to call Lawrence County home are all examples of how your local newspaper is and will continue to be a good community partner.

I look forward to supporting The Ironton Tribune and Tri-State Living magazine as a subscriber for years to come and watching them continue to grow and develop in the digital age.

Sarah Simmons was the general manager of the Ironton Tribune. She has left to pursue other opportunities.