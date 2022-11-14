Firefighters looking for hot spots in WNF Kimble Fire Published 10:43 am Monday, November 14, 2022

Firefighters were still working to contain the Kimble fire in the Wayne National Forest.

In a Monday update, the WNF said the 1,338-acre fire was 30 percent contained and 74 firefighters were on the scene.

On Sunday, an unmanned drone was deployed over the fire area and located ten areas of heat along the eastern perimeter of the fire. The areas of heat consisted of smoldering stumps and dead and down woody debris. Crews on site immediately found and cooled those spots.

Email newsletter signup

Along the southern fire edge, several hazardous trees weakened by the fire were removed and crews mopped up to further secure that portion of the fire area. Firefighters searched for hot spots by gridding in the area south of Kimble Creek.

A drone, using infrared technology, will again fly on Monday over the area to look for additional areas of heat.

The WNF said that even though the fire area received significant precipitation over the past few days, the fine fuels, such as leaf litter, has quickly dried out.

Firefighters will continue to mop up and patrol the fires edge and extinguish any areas of heat that may be of concern.

The public is requested to slow down while driving along Telegraph Hill Road near the fire area. Firefighters and fire equipment in the vicinity present a significant traffic hazard.